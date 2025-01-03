Solvang’s Annual Christmas Tree Burn, concludes Julefest

SOLVANG - The highly anticipated Solvang Christmas Tree Burn is happening earlier than usual this year.

This year, the Solvang Christmas Tree Burn will take place a week earlier because the usual site won’t be available next week.

The change is due to work related to the seismic retrofit project at the Old Mission Santa Inés.

A beloved community tradition, the event invites Santa Ynez Valley residents to drop off their undecorated, unflocked real Christmas trees after the holiday season.

These trees are then gathered into a massive pile that becomes the centerpiece of the celebration.

The event, which also serves as a fire-safety demonstration by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the empty field adjacent to Old Mission Santa Inés, located at 1760 Mission Drive.

In addition to the breathtaking spectacle of the tree burn, attendees can enjoy food from local vendors, making it a festive evening for all.

Bundle up and head to Solvang tonight for a night of tradition, delicious food, and festive fun!

For more information, you can head on over to the official website with all festive events.