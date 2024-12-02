Skip to Content
Santa Barbara man arrested in connection with Friday Skyline Drive vehicle vandalisms

today at 6:16 pm
Published 6:29 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 30-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with multiple vandalized vehicles around Skyline Circle on Friday.

On Nov. 29, 2024, officers were dispatched to the area of Skyline Circle for multiple reports of several vandalized vehicles in the area stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department Monday.

Victims reported broken windows and side mirrors as well as slashed tires detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, officers identified a 30-year-old Santa Barbara man as the suspected vandal during their investigation and the man was arrested at the scene and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on felony and misdemeanor vandalism.

If you were a victim in this incident and have not submitted a complete police report, you are asked to contact Detective Sarkis at 805-897-2426 or via email at asarkis@sbpd.com.

