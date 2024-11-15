New SBIFF Film Center lights up five screens in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's one of the fastest turnarounds of any addresses in modern Santa Barbara. With that, a new Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) Film Center has opened with 920 seats.

It was the former Fiesta Five Theatres in downtown Santa Barbara at 916 State Street. Metropolitan Theater Corporation left the property and ended its lease with the city-owned site in September.

The SBIFF was ready with a plan to take it over, make some fast renovations, and relaunch the screens. They have a lineup of movies that fall into categories including foreign, international, documentary, retrospective, restored classics, and family friendly.

The pricing will be comparable to most other theaters and start at $12.00. There will be senior discounts to $9.00 and late night showings for $7.00.

The work has been fast and with long hours. The theatres were empty at the beginning of October. That meant no seats, no screens, no projector, and no speakers.

Companies that specialize in movie theatres and others that had seats rallied to help the Santa Barbara project.

Renovation work began immediately. There's also been new jobs available, and applicants were found and hired.

The SBIFF goal is to run these theatres through the upcoming 2025 Film Festival in February, then close down and put in a state-of-the-art systems. That plan is anticipated to take about six months.

The end result is expected to create a one-of-a-kind theatre facility, that isn't duplicated anywhere within driving distance of Santa Barbara.

For more information go to SBIFF Film Center.

