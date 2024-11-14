Doctors without Walls expands services with new case manager in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Doctors Without Walls is expanding its services to the homeless in Santa Barbara.

For years, Doctors without Walls has been providing street medicine, helping those experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara.

But many clients need more intensive services to address underlying causes of homelessness.

Thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, the organization is able to provide Intensive Case Management for homeless clients.

The grant paid for the salary of a full-time, bilingual case manager to work with people who experience persistent problems related to homelessness.

Since 2012, The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara has given a total of $335,000 to support the work of Doctors without Walls.

Instead of one-time, urgent care visits with limited follow-up, clients can receive ongoing, coordinated, and whole-person care.

The organization’s case managers look forward to building trust with clients by meeting with them regularly to assess their needs.