Santa Barbara City College Transfer Fair kicks off

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College kicked off its annual SBCC College Transfer Fair and College Night Fair on Wednesday, October 30.

The free and open to the public event is a chance for Santa Barbara City College transfer students and local high school students to interact with admission representatives.

Representatives are from a wide range of postsecondary institutions.

They will discuss majors, course offerings, admission requirements, college life, and other related college information.

The fair is at SBCC West Campus Lawn from 11:00 - 2:00 PM.