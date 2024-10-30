Santa Barbara City College Transfer Fair kicks off
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College kicked off its annual SBCC College Transfer Fair and College Night Fair on Wednesday, October 30.
The free and open to the public event is a chance for Santa Barbara City College transfer students and local high school students to interact with admission representatives.
Representatives are from a wide range of postsecondary institutions.
They will discuss majors, course offerings, admission requirements, college life, and other related college information.