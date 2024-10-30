Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara City College Transfer Fair kicks off

KEYT
By
Published 10:09 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College kicked off its annual SBCC College Transfer Fair and College Night Fair on Wednesday, October 30.

The free and open to the public event is a chance for Santa Barbara City College transfer students and local high school students to interact with admission representatives.

Representatives are from a wide range of postsecondary institutions.

They will discuss majors, course offerings, admission requirements, college life, and other related college information. 

The fair is at SBCC West Campus Lawn  from 11:00 - 2:00 PM.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
admission system
education fair
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara city college
transfer student fair

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content