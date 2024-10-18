Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara hosts Housing Santa Barbara Day 2024

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County residents are getting a chance to participate in Housing Santa Barbara Day 2024 this weekend.

Happening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Santa Barbara’s De La Guerra, the free event is hosted by 2nd Story Associates, the nonprofit affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB).

The focus of this housing event is to connect community members with local affordable housing nonprofits and service providers.

Visitors can participate in workshops covering Career Planning, Affordable Home Ownership, Housing Application Assistance, Down Payment Assistance, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU), and Financial Literacy.

There will be trolley tours showcasing affordable housing developments.

This year, HSBD will feature more than 30 community agencies and service providers.

These groups include:

Alpha Resource Center (Alpha Family Resource Center & Alpha Family Empowerment Center)

CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy)

Channel Islands YMCA – Youth & Family Services

City of Santa Barbara Fire Department (Office of Emergency Services)

City of Santa Barbara, Community Development Dept.

CommUnify

Department of Social Services

Disability Rights California

Domestic Violence Solutions

Family Service Agency

Gardens on Hope/Garden Court

Good Samaritan Shelter

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County

Independent Living Resource Center

League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara

New Beginnings

North Santa Barbara County United Way / AmeriCorps Partnership

Partners in Housing Solutions

PATH

People’s Self-Help Housing

Rental Housing Mediation Program

Salvation Army, Santa Barbara

Sanctuary Centers’ Integrated Health Clinic

Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation (SBCHC)

Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council

Santa Barbara County Housing & Community Development

Santa Barbara County of Behavioral Wellness

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Rental Property Association

SB ACT

SBCC School of Extended Learning

Transition House

For more information about the event, visit https://housingsantabarbara.org/.

For more about 2nd Story Associates, visit www.2nd-story.org.

Learn about HACSB at hacsb.org.