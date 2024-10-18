Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara hosts Housing Santa Barbara Day 2024
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County residents are getting a chance to participate in Housing Santa Barbara Day 2024 this weekend.
Happening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Santa Barbara’s De La Guerra, the free event is hosted by 2nd Story Associates, the nonprofit affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB).
The focus of this housing event is to connect community members with local affordable housing nonprofits and service providers.
Visitors can participate in workshops covering Career Planning, Affordable Home Ownership, Housing Application Assistance, Down Payment Assistance, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU), and Financial Literacy.
There will be trolley tours showcasing affordable housing developments.
This year, HSBD will feature more than 30 community agencies and service providers.
These groups include:
Alpha Resource Center (Alpha Family Resource Center & Alpha Family Empowerment Center)
CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy)
Channel Islands YMCA – Youth & Family Services
City of Santa Barbara Fire Department (Office of Emergency Services)
City of Santa Barbara, Community Development Dept.
CommUnify
Department of Social Services
Disability Rights California
Domestic Violence Solutions
Family Service Agency
Gardens on Hope/Garden Court
Good Samaritan Shelter
Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County
Independent Living Resource Center
League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara
New Beginnings
North Santa Barbara County United Way / AmeriCorps Partnership
Partners in Housing Solutions
PATH
People’s Self-Help Housing
Rental Housing Mediation Program
Salvation Army, Santa Barbara
Sanctuary Centers’ Integrated Health Clinic
Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation (SBCHC)
Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council
Santa Barbara County Housing & Community Development
Santa Barbara County of Behavioral Wellness
Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics
Santa Barbara Public Library
Santa Barbara Rental Property Association
SB ACT
SBCC School of Extended Learning
Transition House
For more information about the event, visit https://housingsantabarbara.org/.
For more about 2nd Story Associates, visit www.2nd-story.org.
Learn about HACSB at hacsb.org.