Fall fun awaits at Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch

SOLVANG, Calif. - If you’re looking for the ultimate fall adventure, Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch has you covered!

One of the highlights? A 14-acre scavenger hunt corn maze that’s perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages. And for an extra spooky twist, there’s a special nighttime maze happening on October 25th & 26th—so don’t forget your flashlight!

The best part? Admission to the pumpkin patch is completely free, and so is the parking. You can spend the whole day enjoying all the fall festivities without worrying about extra costs.

And if you work up an appetite while you’re there, grab a tasty treat like farm-grown popcorn to keep your energy up for more fun!

The pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. from now until October 31st.

