Asian American history celebrated in Santa Barbara with a special festival

SANA BARBARA, Calif. - The 15th Asian American Neighborhood Festival is set to celebrate the rich history of Asian-Americans in Santa Barbara dating back to the 1800's.

The event takes place Sunday, October 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be held at the site of the old Chinatown and Japantown in Santa Barbara and the El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park at 123 East Canon Perdido St.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will host the free, family-friendly event celebrating the Asian American communities that once thrived in the area.

There will be an array of cultural performances featuring dancing, drumming, and more.

On display will be Asian American artisan booths, cultural arts and crafts, and a chance to learn about Santa Barbara’s Asian American history at educational booths.

The event coordinators have a variety of events on the performance schedule :

11:00am –11:30pm // Gamelan Sinar Surya

11:45am – 12:15pm // Camarillo Kung Fu and Lion Dance Association

12:15am – 12:45pm // Togen Daiko

12:45pm – 1:00pm // UCSBreakin’

1:00pm – 1:15pm // SS805

1:15pm – 1:45pm // Ojai O’Daiko

1:45pm – 2:15pm // Hula Anyone

2:15pm – 2:30pm // RBG Dance Crew

This event is sponsored by the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

Acclaimed muralist D.J. Javier provided artwork to the festival.