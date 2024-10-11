Skip to Content
Asian American history celebrated in Santa Barbara with a special festival

today at 11:52 am
Published 12:00 pm

SANA BARBARA, Calif. - The 15th Asian American Neighborhood Festival is set to celebrate the rich history of Asian-Americans in Santa Barbara dating back to the 1800's.

The event takes place Sunday, October 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be held at the site of the old Chinatown and Japantown in Santa Barbara and the El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park at 123 East Canon Perdido St.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will host the free, family-friendly event celebrating the Asian American communities that once thrived in the area.

There will be an array of cultural performances featuring dancing, drumming, and more.

On display will be Asian American artisan booths, cultural arts and crafts, and a chance to learn about Santa Barbara’s Asian American history at educational booths.

The event coordinators have a variety of events on the performance schedule :

11:00am –11:30pm // Gamelan Sinar Surya 

11:45am – 12:15pm // Camarillo Kung Fu and Lion Dance Association 

12:15am – 12:45pm // Togen Daiko 

12:45pm – 1:00pm // UCSBreakin’ 

1:00pm – 1:15pm // SS805 

1:15pm – 1:45pm // Ojai O’Daiko 

1:45pm – 2:15pm // Hula Anyone 

2:15pm – 2:30pm // RBG Dance Crew 

This event is sponsored by the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

 Acclaimed muralist D.J. Javier provided artwork to the festival.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

