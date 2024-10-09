Skip to Content
County Air Support night training scheduled for Wednesday evening near Lauro Reservoir

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit will be performing night operations training at Lauro Reservoir Wednesday night from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, residents in Santa Barbara and neighborhoods north of the city limits may hear helicopter noise during that training window where pilots will be flying using night vision goggles.

The Air Support Unit is a partnership between the County's fire and law enforcement agency and is tasked with responding to a wide variety of emergency calls including aerial firefighting and search and rescue operations detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The night-based training is a collaboration amongst the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and Santa Barbara City Public Works.

