The Avocado Festival returned for its 38th year and with its famous avocado ice cream

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Peace, love and guacamole, the catchy slogan for the 2024 avocado festival in Carpinteria has returned for its 38th year.

With over 60 bands playing over the course of three days, you just need your appetite for the endless amount of avocado dishes. All proceeds from the festival will go to the Carpinteria Education Foundation and the Future Farmers of America.

One local family owned and operated farm in Carpinteria known as Rancho Santo Cecilia, has been at the festival for over 30 years, each year comes with fresh grown avocados from their farm.

We're located in the back canyons here in Carpinteria in Gouverneur Canyon. We've been doing this, I think 35 years now, so it's kind of a family tradition. We all come back so at some point or another you'll see every one of my siblings here," said Jessica Marquez from Rancho Santo Cecilia. "I don't think you can get a better avocado than a fresh grown avocado, something that hasn't been stored in a refrigerator. So, it's unique to Santa Barbara right, that's what makes it beautiful, is that in the county we grow amazing avocados."

They even had a strong arm contest which was hosted by our very own Newschannel senior reporter John Palmintieri.

With many food items to try like deep fried avocado, and chips and guacamole, you can't forget about one of the most talked about avocado food items at the festival, the avocado ice cream. But what goes into this sweet treat?

"Our cream base in it, nonfat milk, sugar, avocado, lemon juice, vanilla extract and salt. We sell out of it every single night," said Rori's Artisanal Creamery Carpinteria Manager, Amanda Garcia.

With free entry, many people can enjoy the festival from October 4-6, 2024.