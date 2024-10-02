Marine Layer, heat wave, and fire concerns coincide

GAVIOTA, Calif.-Marine layers stick around when there is cool ocean air and hot inland air.

Some people avoided the heat by heading to the coast

"Today was 101 in Ojai, it was 97 at 10:30 this morning and so it is very nice to come over the hill to Carpinteria it was 78," said Jimmy Cooper, and I am going to the UCSB soccer game tonight and enjoying the chill."

At Gaviota State Beach people noticed Southern California Edison had set up services in case of power outages due to heat warnings and wildfire danger.

Hunter Moore, who works in Goleta, stopped at the beach campground to avoid a northbound traffic jam due to a lane closure on his way to Los Alamos.

He said he had time to check out the SCE booth for information and snacks.

Moore left work early due to internet connection issues and he was far from alone.

SCE crews also set up an Edison Resource Center at a Marriott in Goleta.

Locals can check on current and scheduled outages or public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) by visiting https://sce.com

