L.E.A.P. seeking diaper supplies for families in need across Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local nonprofit in Santa Barbara is calling the community to help donate diapers for families in need across Santa Barbara County.

The L.E.A.P. team says one in two families struggle to afford diapers for their baby.

They believe the lack of diapers can have a negative health impact on a child.

They say parents are unable to send their children to day care if they don’t have diapers, causing them to miss work or school.

To help families in need, L.E.A.P is running the county’s only registered diaper bank this week.

Since 2021, the organization has distributed over 200,000 diapers to families across the county.

Each month the organization distributes 7,000 diapers to families in need.

Diaper Need Awareness Week begins Sept. 23-24 and is a nationwide initiative to bring awareness to this critical need.

Directors of L.E.A.P. say Santa Barbara County just became the first county in California to recognize Diaper Need Awareness Week.

L.E.A.P. was recognized for its roll in supporting families with diapers earlier this month.

For more information on how you can donate diapers to families in need, visit: https://leapcentralcoast.org/diaperbank/ https://leapcentralcoast.org/gva_event/diaperneedawareness2024/

