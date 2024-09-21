Goleta to undergo pavement rehab

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta will undergo a pavement rehab project starting on Sept. 23.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The City of Goleta’s Pavement Rehabilitation Project continues with the start of the striping process this Monday night, September 23 on the roads listed below. Striping is a multi-step process; work will take place during the overnight hours 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. In addition, work will continue during the day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting on Tuesday, September 24. Both daytime and nighttime work is expected to continue through Tuesday, October 1 (dates are tentative and could change).

Phelps Road (Pacific Oaks Road to Storke Road)

Hollister Avenue (Cathedral Oaks Road to City Right of Way towards Bacara)

Caroldale Place (Caroldale Lane to cul-de-sac)

Caroldale Lane (Camino Laguna Vista to La Patera Lane)

Cathedral Oaks Road (Winchester Canyon Road to Evergreen Drive)

Storke Road (Hollister Avenue to US 101 On-Ramp)

North Fairview Avenue (US 101 on-ramp to Calle Real)

Flaggers will be directing traffic and a minimum of one lane will be open on each road. Residents and drivers should anticipate minor disruptions during the construction period, including lane closures and detours. Please plan alternative routes and adhere to all traffic signs and instructions from construction personnel.

Also beginning this Monday September 23, Colusa Drive will be closed between Calle Real and Del Norte Drive for a complete roadway reconstruction. The closure is expected to last until Monday, September 30. All construction zones are off-limits to the public and should not be accessed during or after construction hours.

The bus stop - Colusa Drive & Del Norte on Route 23 - will be closed during the construction. Please use alternative stops. Visit MTD for more details on available routes: https://sbmtd.gov/maps-schedules/.

Interactive Pavement Map

Check out the City's interactive map of pavement projects at www.CityofGoleta.org/Pavement. This interactive feature highlights roads that have been previously paved along with the treatments applied, as well as future roads that are proposed for repair.

If you have any questions on the Pavement Rehabilitation Projects, please contact us at pavement@CityofGoleta.org or 805-562-5504, or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/Pavement.

City of Goleta