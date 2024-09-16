Skip to Content
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Barbara Police take 12-year old house fire victim shopping

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
September 13, 2024 7:49 am
Published 10:32 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Isabella Terrazas, 12, is getting support from the Santa Barbara Police Activities League (SB PAL) after losing most of her possessions in a house fire.

The fire occurred on Aug. 5 at 805 Orange Ave. on the Lower Westside while Isabella and her family were out of town.

The family was visiting a ranch in Santa Maria at the time with their son and two dogs.

Thanks to firefighters, Isabella says her turtle named Michaelangelo, survived the fire.

When the Santa Barbara Police Department heard about Isabella's loss, officers decided to step in.

The chief of police including several officers took Isabella on a shopping spree in downtown Santa Barbara.

From the SB PAL site, the group walked over to State Street while chatting, smiling, and laughing.

Their first stop was at Zumies where officers helped Isabella search for a pair of Adidas shoes and some clothes.

