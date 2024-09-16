Emergency crews help rescue man from water in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Both the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Harbor Patrol assisted in rescuing a man from the shore after he got caught near the rocks off Shoreline Park.

The rescued party is a 64-year-old from Irvine who received help just before 7:30 p.m. Monday after the friend he was with alerted the public for help after getting washed in from a walk along the beach.

The rescued man did not speak English according to Your News Channel but made it back to the shore safely after crews safely got to him.

More information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available.