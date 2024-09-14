Goleta Valley Library art gallery open for Creek Week

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Valley Library is holding an art gallery to celebrate Creek Week starting Sept. 21.

Below is a press release with more information:

Goleta Valley Library’s Community Room at 500 N. Fairview Avenue has been transformed into a Creek Week Art Gallery from now through Sunday, September 29. Stop by during open hours to check out the 114 submissions that were received for the Third Annual Creek Week Art Contest, exactly double the 57 submissions received last year! Thank you to everyone who participated – the submissions are truly outstanding. The Creek Week Art Contest was open to all ages and is held in honor of Creek Week, which is coming up September 21-28. This year’s theme is Goleta the Goodland: Ocean, Creeks and Watersheds.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte will be judging the artwork along with guest judge Kelly Hildner with the Goleta Valley Art Association. Community members are encouraged to come to the Art Gallery to not only check out the amazing artwork but also to vote for the People’s Choice Award which was introduced last year. The winners will be announced at a reception in the Community Room on September 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, along with Honorable Mention and People’s Choice, will be awarded for each age category: adults (18+), teens (7th-12th grade), and children (6th grade and below).

Creek Week Art Contest participants, along with their families and friends, and members of the community are invited to attend the free reception in celebration of our patrons’ talents and appreciation for our coastal environment. Light refreshments will be provided. We hope to see you there!

Goleta Valley Library is open Tuesday – Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more Creek Week activities in Goleta, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/CreekWeek.

To learn more about library programs and services, please visit us at www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.

City of Goleta