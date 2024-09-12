Planned Parenthood California Central Coast’s Mary Jane McCord Booksale begins Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Thursday, the 50th Annual Mary Jane McCord Booksale kicks off and runs through next Sunday, Sep. 22, in the Exhibit Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on Las Positas Road.

Proceeds from the event support Planned Parenthood California Central Coast which provides reproductive health care to almost 30,000 people annually at one of six health centers that span from Thousand Oaks to San Luis Obispo.

More than 100,000 curated used books from over 50 categories will be available in what Planned Parenthood California Central Coast boasts is the largest used book sale in the Tri-Counties area.

A special opening night preview sale on Sep. 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. will require a $30 admission fee for that night only, but it does mean you will get the first chance to check out the selection.

After the opening night, admission and parking are free every day of the event.

A full schedule of events is detailed below.

Books aren't really your bag?

There will also be CDs, games, puzzles, vinyl albums, DVDs, and travel guides available at the Exhibit Hall.

Visit here to buy your opening night tickets, look into sponsorship opportunities, or just for more information about the book sale.