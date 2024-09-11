Hospice of Santa Barbara shares biggest areas of growth across 50 years of service

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hospice of Santa Barbara shares the latest growth across its 50 years of service.

This weekend, the organization will celebrate its 50th Anniversary honoring past heroes from the community.

Leaders of the organization will discuss the biggest needs they are seeing for bereavement care in the community.

While reflecting on 50 years of service, the organization will address two main areas of growth involving kids and seniors.

SB Hospice opened its doors in 1974 with a vision to help children, families, and seniors through the grief of losing a loved one.

Hear from a client who turned to its services after losing a loved one on News Channel 3 tonight at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.