Former News Channel reporter covering second mass school shooting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A former News Channel 3 reporter has been covering recent school shootings.

Blake DeVine has been covering memorials and vigils this past week in Georgia.

Devine went from Santa Barbara to Austin, Texas and is now working in Atlanta.

A 14 year old in Winder, Georgia is accused of killing two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School.

The teen's father is also facing charges.

DeVine said there has been an outpouring of support from people across the country.

"Throughout this small city and in Georgia many are mourning the loss of their loved ones and donations have been pouring in throughout the city and we just got word that Roger Goodell is donating $10,000," said DeVine, "He is the NFL commissioner."

The money is going to the family of the coach killed at Apalachee High School where a vigil took place on Sunday in the football stadium.

Before moving to Atlanta for a reporting job, DeVine worked in Texas and reported on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde that left 17 children and 2 teachers dead in May of 2022.

DeVine knows what it is like to report on communities impacted by gun violence..