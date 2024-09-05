Shielding Your Skin: The Importance of Sunscreen Protection

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As temperatures soar along the Central Coast, the ongoing heatwave is more than just uncomfortable—it poses serious health risks, particularly for skin protection.

With temperatures expected to climb into the high 90s over the next few days, safety is important. That includes ensuring proper sunscreen use and application. Dermatologists stress the need for sunscreen with at least SPF 30 for adequate protection. SPF 30 or higher blocks 97% of UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn and skin damage.

Most people don’t apply enough sunscreen for it to be fully effective. Experts recommend using about one ounce—roughly the size of a shot glass—to cover the entire body. Additionally, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, especially if you are sweating or swimming.

Dr. Vadim Lincoln, a local dermatologist, shared his insight on the importance of sunscreen by saying, "The most important thing is that people understand that the sun , sun is beautiful. It's wonderful. It gives us life and warmth and,plants and food and all other good things. But the sun, I mean, it requires; everything requires balance. We want patients and people to enjoy themselves. We want them to live active lifestyles, to exercise appropriately. But when doing so, it’s important to do it responsibly."

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

For more information on your skin or about sunscreen, visit a dermatologist.