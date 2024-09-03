Skip to Content
Unity Shoppe installs new energy efficient appliances to increase food supplies for clients in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI
By
New
today at 10:37 am
Published 10:49 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Unity Shoppe is expanding its storage with new energy-efficient appliances to help those in need throughout Santa Barbara County.

The nonprofit organization provides basic necessities during times of crisis for low-income families, children, the elderly, and those affected by disasters. 

The Center on Chapala Street serves over 20,440 clients annually. 

But during the first half of 2023, directors of the center say number of people seeking food doubled.

Thanks to a $75,000 grant from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara, the center just purchased new industrial refrigerators, four freezers, dollies, carts, and a six-month supply of eggs and chicken. 

Unity Shoppe distributes food, clothing, and basic necessities to people impacted by temporary poverty, natural disasters, and health crises.

In addition to providing supplies to those in need, the organization also delivers food and other items such as furniture to those who can’t make it to their location on Chapala.

