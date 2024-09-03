Man taken into custody after reports of potential vehicle burglaries along Miramonte Drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Police took a man into custody on Roberto Avenue after reports of potential vehicle thefts were called into law enforcement Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, officers responded to Miramonte Drive for reports of a man potentially looking to burglarize vehicles in the area.

Officers responded to the scene and created a perimeter around the area while relying on witness reports to locate and take the man into custody explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The image above shows the man being taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900.