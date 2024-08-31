Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Sheriff negotiators called out to Buena Tierra in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office SWAT team negotiated with an armed man at the Buena Tierra facility in Goleta who was suspected of felony battery Saturday.

Your News Channel's Ryder Christ and John Palminteri were on the scene saying the suspect had a knife at the new homeless hotel and that CHP, Sheriff's deputies and UCSB police responded to the call.

The SB Sheriff's Office detailed that the incident began at 8:33 a.m. and Goleta citizens should avoid both Fairview and Hollister where the situation is still unfolding as of 12:09 p.m.

Your News Channel's Christ and Palminteri mentioned the armed man could be named Adam and that deputies asked him to step out of his room due to bleeding.

The man is demanding both his watch and phone at the former Super 8 motel which is now a housing facility for the unhoused.

More information as it becomes available on this developing situation.

