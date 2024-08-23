Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce hosts State of the County address

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is hosting the State of the County on Friday, Aug. 23, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara.

The address will focus on updates about the County’s finances.

The event will feature presentations from Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato, UC Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project Director Peter Rupert, and Fifth District Supervisor and Chair Steve Lavagnino

Speakers will share insights into the economic and political landscape of Santa Barbara County.

"It’s an essential event for anyone invested in the future of our local economy," said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers hope the event's speakers and partners will help the business community stay informed and engaged.

The State of the County is a chance for the business community to hear about the current economy being addressed in local government.

It's also a chance to connect with the business community and elected officials.