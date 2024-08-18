SBIFF announces filmmaker fund, awarding $10,000 to four winners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival recently announced a new fund to help filmmakers with their creative ambitions.

Below is a press release from the organization:

Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) today announced the inaugural SBIFF Filmmaker Fund. SBIFF's Filmmaker Fund is offered in partnership with The Veraison Fund in celebration of SBIFF’s 40th year to help foster independent filmmakers of Santa Barbara County. Each year SBIFF will accept applications from Santa Barbara based filmmakers. A jury of industry professionals will review all submissions and invite selected finalists to pitch their projects at SBIFF’s Education Center for a chance to receive up to $10K in funding toward their film project. 2025 winners will be announced during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, taking place February 4th through 15th, 2025.

“At SBIFF, we work to champion filmmakers of all stripes, from international superstars to students who are just dreaming of what their future careers might look like. This new partnership is an exciting way to offer meaningful support to local filmmakers, and we are thrilled to launch it as part of our 40th anniversary!” - Roger Durling, SBIFF’s Executive Director

“Raising money for a short film is often the hardest and least fun job for filmmakers. That’s why we’re thrilled to be partnering with SBIFF to create the Filmmaker Fund, reducing financial barriers and making it easier for local creatives to turn their diverse, unique stories into films.” - Gardner Grout, The Veraison Fund

To apply, Santa Barbara based filmmakers have until September 31st to visit SBIFF’s website and submit your screenplay and supporting materials (including storyboards, attached credits lists, pilots, etc.). For more information, and to apply, visit https://sbiff.org/filmmakerfund/

ABOUT THE VERAISON FUND

Veraison is the moment of ripening when a green grape first reveals its true color and a glimpse of its full potential. The Veraison Fund provides financial support to help filmmakers move their vision to fruition from concept to screen.

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 39 years, SBIFF has become one of the top 10 film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000 attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.

SBIFF continues its commitment to education and the community throughout many free educational programs and events. SBIFF’s programs support over 18,000 kids, students and families in our local community by introducing film as an art form to young children with programs like AppleBox and Mike’s FieldTrip to the Movies; teaching film analysis to highschool and college students with programs like Rosebud and the Film Studies Program; and teaching the craft of screenwriting and filmmaking with Film Camp and 10-10-10 Mentorship programs. Most importantly SBIFF’s programs are always directed towards the under-represented and under-served communities within Santa Barbara County.

In 2016, SBIFF acquired the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theatre is now SBIFF’s state-of-the-art, year-round home, showing new international and independent films every day. In 2019, SBIFF opened its own Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

