Westerlay Orchids in Carpinteria previews Kokedama Class and Greenhouse Tour on The Morning News

Virginia Hayes, Indoor Plant Pro and Retail Showroom Manager at Westerlay Orchids stopped by The Morning News to preview the event. She brought orchids and kokedamas with her, explained the difference between the two, and explained what attendees can expect on Saturday.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Westerlay Orchids in Carpinteria is hosting a Kokedama making class and greenhouse tour Saturday, August 17th from 12pm until 1:30pm.

