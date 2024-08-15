Community celebrates completion of Buena Tierra housing project in Goleta 

GOLETA, Calif. - The newest supportive housing development, Buena Tierra, in Goleta is finally complete.

Buena Tierra consists of 60 permanent supportive housing units for those experiencing homelessness. 15 units are designated for youth transitioning out of foster care.

It has taken months to convert the former Super 8 Motel into supportive housing. The project was set to be completed in fall of 2023 but was delayed due to soil contamination.

Much of the project's cost was awarded through the State of California Homekey 2.0 Program. The project is in partnership among The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, and the City of Goleta.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 2:00 pm at 6021 Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta.