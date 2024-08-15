Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Community celebrates completion of Buena Tierra housing project in Goleta 

City of Goleta
By
today at 10:57 am
Published 11:02 am

GOLETA, Calif. - The newest supportive housing development, Buena Tierra, in Goleta is finally complete.

Buena Tierra consists of 60 permanent supportive housing units for those experiencing homelessness. 15 units are designated for youth transitioning out of foster care.

It has taken months to convert the former Super 8 Motel into supportive housing. The project was set to be completed in fall of 2023 but was delayed due to soil contamination.

Much of the project's cost was awarded through the State of California Homekey 2.0 Program. The project is in partnership among The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, and the City of Goleta.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 2:00 pm at 6021 Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Buena Tierra housing project
City of Goleta
County of Santa Barbara
goleta
housing
KEYT
The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content