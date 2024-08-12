EPIC Impact Society honors humanitarian photographer with award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The EPIC Impact Society honored humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine with its Artist Award of 2024.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

Among our EPIC Awards honorees this year is photographer and human humanitarian Lisa Kristine. One of several award winners who were included with dozens of thought-leaders who are all at the pinnacle of their respective industries sharing insights and experience in innovation, education, and entertainment. The EPIC Community Artist Award is presented to an individual that has demonstrated significant inspiration within a community and that has resulted in positive transformation.

Humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine has photographed in more than 150 countries across six continents, meeting people at the level of the heart. Lisa champions causes such as indigenous wisdom, global unity, and modern slavery, mobilizing resources, and amplifying awareness, all in pursuit of a singular mission: to spark profound shifts in our global community.

Using her work as a catalyst, Lisa has addressed audiences worldwide, including at the United Nations, Parliament, Nobel Summits, Davos, and the Vatican. Her TED talk, "Photos That Bear Witness to Modern Slavery" was viewed over three million views.

Lisa's work has been described by David Clarke, former Head of Photography at the Tate Modern, as "a testament to truth and an insightful and inspiring body of evidence which should never and can never be denied."

Her work has received endorsements from figures such as Pope Francis, The Dalai Lama, and Amnesty International. Among several awards, her powerful work earned her a Lucie Humanitarian Award, presented at Carnegie Hall, honoring the greatest achievements of master photographers.

The Photographic Society of America selected Lisa as the recipient of the IUTP Award honoring significant contributions to the advancement of understanding among people and its unique impact on the world through photography.

More can be found here on Lisa Kristine https://www.epicimpactsociety.org/2024-speakers-facilitators

EPIC Summit 2024 provides a unique and transformational experience for professionals across a spectrum of industries who are looking to inspire and grow their creative leadership abilities. The theme this year is “Distinct Discoveries, A defining Moment for Creative Leadership” is from Sept. 23rd to Sept 25th 2024 at the renowned Music Academy of the West only steps for the beach in beautiful Santa Barbara, CA.

As the world becomes more complicated and the pace of change increases, this event provides a point in time for attendees to disconnect from a heavily tech-saturated world, disrupt fixed mindsets and discover new insights to catalyze greater creativity and innovation in their professional and personal lives.

By choosing from a variety of experiential workshops and sessions led by international thought leaders and creativity experts, attendees will leave equipped with new tools and insights which can be applied to solve the complex problems they face in their environments. Sessions at this event align with the EPIC acronym that stands for Experiential learning, Pause, Ingenuity and Community engagement.

Past speakers at EPIC Summits included Actors Ewan McGregor, Dermot Mulroney and Disney Imagineering Senior VP John Rhode as well as Producer/Director Ben Everard, Grey Matter Studios producers of the “Laundromat” with Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, the producer and subject of “The Biggest Little Farm” movie John Chester, and Apolo Ohno, (8x Olympic medalist), Actor Doug Jones, (Shape of Water, Pans Labyrinth, Star Trek), to name a few. This year we will have several dozen thought leaders who are all at the pinnacle of their respective industries sharing their insight and experience in entertainment, innovation and education. Our program is still under development and will be announcing our speakers in the weeks ahead.

Please check out all our current speakers here https://www.epicimpactsociety.org/2024-speakers-facilitators

For tickets and more info: go here: https://www.epicimpactsociety.org/2024-epic-summit