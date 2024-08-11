Local hat maker at Ventura County Fair is turning heads

VENTURA, Calif. —It takes a few hours to make one of these custom hats at E & D Hat Company in what Ricardo De Leon describes as a magical accessory.

“They call me the healer. Because you buy one of my hats and you walk out with confidence and I heal the soul the minute you put on my hat. So it boosts your confidence,” SAID De Leon, who is the Owner of E & D Hat Company.

De Leon customizes everything from fedoras to top hats.

At the Ventura County Fair the coastal cowgirl theme is making waves.

“It's really a blend of beach theme with the cowboy hat, shorts, bathing suit, top and boots and the cowboy hat. Nontraditional, you know, but it's very popular right now.”

“There's a lot of people that don't express themselves a lot, but a hat can definitely do that for you,” said E & D Hat Maker

Marco Alvarez.

Customers like Socorro Torres are active participants in the hat making process, choosing from jars filled with beads, ribbons, and other accessories.

The hatmaker brings their vision to life.

“The hardest part of my job is not keeping every hat. That's generally the answer. You know, I. I love every piece that leaves, and I wish I could keep em all, but I can’t,” said De Leon.

“I owe it to him for making me feel like a real rock star. Nobody else is going to have this. I can tell you that,” said Socorro Torres.

All E & D hats come with a lifetime warrantee.