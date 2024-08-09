Students gain hands-on experience in healthcare at Cottage Health internship program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cottage Health is collaborating with local organizations to support first-generation college and college-bound students aspiring to work in healthcare.

This partnership offers interns ten weeks of real-world experience and coursework, enhancing their education, and hands-on experience with opportunities to explore careers in healthcare.

This is the second year of the internship program

This year, there are 17 students participating

Five of the 17 interns this year are involved with at least one of the organizations Cottage Health partners with.

The internship is not limited to students who participate in the organizations listed below.

Adrian Leon is a member of all four organizations listed below.

He is attending Westmont and his career goal is to become a doctor.

Local organizations that Cottage Health has partnered with include: