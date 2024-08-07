South Coast Chamber of Commerce issues Road Home II housing initiative

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce released its comprehensive guide to address local housing supply issues on Tuesday.

"The Road Home II" builds on the original "Road Home" initiative with a new focus on a holistic approach for employers regarding affordable housing shortages from Goleta to Carpinteria.

"The housing shortage is a supply and demand issue," explained Peter Rupert, Professor of Economics at UC Santa Barbara. "While building more housing alone will not solve our region’s housing issues, it is a critical part of the solution as it increases the supply of housing and reduces upward pressure on prices, making it more affordable for a wider range of individuals and families. In addition, even building middle to higher end homes can be beneficial at the low end to the extent that people move up the 'housing ladder'."

Key updates to the latest edition include:

Employer Sponsored Housing Consortium . This initiative allows local employers to partner in either developing of acquiring residential properties for employees

. This initiative allows local employers to partner in either developing of acquiring residential properties for employees Policy Recommendations . Details about the need for diverse housing types to meet the needs of all income levels

. Details about the need for diverse housing types to meet the needs of all income levels Economic Impact and Community Health . Analysis of how housing shortages impact local businesses, emergency response, and overall community well-being

. Analysis of how housing shortages impact local businesses, emergency response, and overall community well-being Workforce Housing Toolkit. Practical tools and program proposals to help employers find housing for their employees including down payment assistance, rental incentives, and a workforce housing marketplace

Below is an chart showing a potential model for how an employer sponsored housing consortium could work from The Road Home II pamphlet.

"Housing is not just a personal issue; it is a community and economic imperative," said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. "'The Road Home II' provides a clear, actionable plan to address the workforce housing supply crisis, support our workforce, and ensure the long-term vitality of our region."

The Road Home II also shows upcoming housing projects expected by the South Coast Chamber of Commerce to make a notable impact on local housing.