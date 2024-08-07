Mission Creek restoration project kicked off Wednesday; completion expected in October

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Wednesday, the City of Santa Barbara announced the start of the Mission Creek Restoration Project at Oak Park.

The 1,800-foot section of Mission Creek required restoration due to previous construction along the waterway's banks and modified creek bed explained the City of Santa Barbara in a press release about the announcement.

Construction is currently scheduled to be completed by October of this year shared the City of Santa Barbara.

"Creek restoration is a vital part of the Creeks Division's mission to enhance creek health and improve water quality within the City of Santa Barbara," said Interim Creeks Division Manager Melissa Hetrick. "This project aims to improve wildlife habitat, water quality, creek and park aesthetics, and flood control."

According to the City of Santa Barbara, a key part of the project includes the removal of invasive non-native plants and revegetation using native plants and trees.

For more information about this and similar projects, visit here.