Three teens arrested for stolen car

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested three teenagers for stealing a red SUV which then hit a parked gray sedan around 11 a.m..

The stolen SUV failed to make a traffic stop and caused minor injuries to two passengers in the sedan after the crash, according to the SBPD.

Officers detained all three teenagers in the red SUV as the driver was a 16-year-old male and the passengers were both female ages 17 and 15, detailed the SBPD.

The driver is being booked for stolen vehicle, officer evasion, felony DUI, felony hit and run, officer resist and driving without a license, explained the SBPD.

The two passengers from the stolen car will have their charges referred to the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Probation Department, according to the SBPD.

This investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available on this incident.