Battle of the Books returns to the Souza Center in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The idea of reading competitions has been around in schools for well over a hundred years.

At 25 years old, America's Battle of the Books has been adopted into school curriculums all around the world.

This year's competition was held at the Souza Center, where the local competition has historically been hosted.

During 2020, the competition had to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff say it was clear the students weren't engaged nearly as much as the in-person competitions.

At last, district staff at the Souza Center were thrilled to be hosting the competition once again.

Event organizers say it's the camaraderie that gets the students the most engaged in reading.

The list of titles chosen by America's Battle of the Books contains 28 titles, and this year, the junior highs decided to challenge themselves by choosing an additional two books.

The three junior highs that competed this year hope to see other schools return to the competition in the coming years.