Harris VP pick sparks mixed reaction

today at 10:46 pm
Published 10:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Democrats and Republicans have been quick to react to the Harris campaign's vice president pick.

Some voters don't consider VP candidates a game changer.

But some elected officials and people active in their parties think running mates matter.

Rep. Salud Carbajal worked with Gov. Tim Walz when he was in Congress.

"I served with Governor Walz in he House of Representatives." said Carbajal, " He is an amazing individual, he has demonstrated effective leadership not only in Congress but as Governor in his second term in Minnesota. He has governed in a bipartisan way."

Longtime Santa Barbara County Republican Party Chair and convention delegate Bobbi McGinnis said she didn't think Gov. Walz would be the pick.

"Governor Walz of Minnesota has been equally a progressive as Kamala Harris and the Harris Biden Administration," sais McGinnis, " So, I believe it does give a clear choice to voters. if they want to continue with high inflation, high cost of living, high crime then the Democratic policies are going to give them that."

Voters have about three months to decide.

Tracy Lehr

