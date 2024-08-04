The last day of Fiesta closes with the historic Stock Horse Show and Rodeo

One of the final events of Old Spanish Days Fiesta was the historic Stock Horse Show and Rodeo at Earl Warren Show Grounds in Santa Barbara.

Competitions in the event included mutton bustin' and roping to name a couple.

"Being part of the 100th Fiesta is very very special for a lot of people and from the sponsors, us as announcers and competitors," said Announcer and competitor, Dru Steward. "It's just a very very cool deal and what we have here in Santa Barbara is very very special. This is such a great event."

The event strives to bring girls and boys from the tri-county cities which include Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura County to put their cowgirl or cowboy hat on and compete.

"I've been team roping for four months now, um, I've put a lot of work. I've done good," said Roping competitor, Robby Alexander.

Kids from the stands had the chance to hold the American flag during the national anthem for the 100th anniversary of Fiesta.

Sunday, August 4th concluded the 100th year of Old Spanish Days Fiesta. Until next year, Viva la Fiesta!