Local vendors say superhero and Disney themed Minion cascarónes are trending this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— It's said that whoever has a cascarón cracked over their head will be the recipient of good fortune.



And sometimes you can create your own magic—like Elodia Alcaraz— better known as the “Queen of Confetti Eggs.”



“This is Elodia Alcaraz, “La Reina de los Cascarónes” She got her title because she has been here for more than 35 years doing this. She hasn't increased her prices at all. She has been charging the same thing for years,” said Elodia’s daughter-in-law Liliana Carolina Alcaraz, who lives in Buellton.

The cascarónes range from as low as four for a dollar for the standard ones to $10 for the more intricate designs.



“This [peacock confetti egg] is clearly like something that they spent a lot of time and effort designing and creating. It's beautiful. It's not something I would want to crack on someone's head, though. That's something I would keep as a keepsake and put it on my shelf to display for sure,” said Jack Trieger, who lives in Santa Clara.



“I walked down the street this morning and I think what's cool is there's like all sorts of, I guess, fandoms and then also just very classic ones as well. And I think that's very cool that you can just kind of choose an egg that fits you,” said Taylor Katcher, who lives in Seattle .



The vendors we spoke with on state street say sales are picking up now that fiesta is in full swing.

