Bees buzzing in Isla Vista, new beehive helps pollinators multiply in Estero Community Gardens

ISLA VISTA, Calif.—Beekeeper Danielle Bushar says the Recreation and Parks District’s Beekeeping Program plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy and balanced ecosystem.



Bushar gave kids an interactive lesson today on how bees help pollinate the flowers in the garden, which in turn produces vegetables that families can eat.



She explained how the rich biodiversity in the gardens is making these bees produce more honey than expected.



“This environment has proven to be one of the best places I've kept bees. Granted, I haven't kept bees in too many locations. Maybe I've tried four or five different locations. This started as actually a smaller swarm in May, and I had to add a box within a month or two, which was kind of unheard of for me in my experience,” said Bushar.



Organizers hope to formally implement a youth science program where kids can stop by and learn more about the beehive.