City Hall showcasing artwork from multi-generational family-owned party stores for Fiesta in Santa Barbara 

Santa Barbara, Calif. - When visitors come to De la Guerra Plaza and Casa Cantina for the Fiesta Activities, they are invited to come visit City Hall to see the artwork.

One of the featured artists is 81-year-old piñata maker Demetrio whose family owned Party Time Supplies on De la Vina and Mission.

He learned to make piñatas in his retirement about 10 years ago and established a bustling piñata business.

Each piñata takes four days to complete.

He does it with love and his kids are very proud.

The family members work there every day and sell fiesta supplies, like sombreros, confetti, fans, and streamers.

Fiesta is one of the busiest times for them every year and an important part of their sales as they compete with Amazon for local business.

Each of the three artists in the show represents a different generation- 20s, 40s, and 80s.