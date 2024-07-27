Firefighters knock down vegetation fire at homeless encampment in Summerland
SUMMERLAND, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a small vegetation fire that broke out Saturday morning at a homeless encampment along Highway 101 in Summerland.
According to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, the fire was reported at 7:27 a.m. near the southbound exit at Lillie Avenue. Crews arrived on scene and found a fire measuring 30 by 30 feet at a cliffside homeless encampment overlooking the ocean.
Firefighters sprayed the fire from the cliff above the encampment and had the blaze put out by 8:15 a.m. There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.