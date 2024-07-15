Skip to Content
Tidy Seas expands clean up efforts to weekly events along the coast

The Tidy Seas non profit is launching a weekly cleanup on Santa Barbara County beaches.
today at 12:06 pm
Published 12:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The non-profit group Tidy Seas has seen a growth in volunteers this summer, to the point where it is launching a weekly clean up effort.

While some groups wait until a special event or environmental anniversary, Tidy Seas founder Ryan Wong said he is gathering a beach clean up crew every Wednesday. It's called the Tidy Seas' Summer Clean-Up Series.

He said on Wednesdays, volunteers come together for one hour to clean up the county's beaches and waterways.

The group begins this Wednesday July 17 at East Beach near the volleyball courts starting at 6:30 p.m.

For those participating they need: comfortable clothing and shoes suitable for outdoor activities, sunscreen, hat, and water bottle, and a positive attitude .

Tidy Sea provides cleaning supplies, including gloves, trash bags, and safety instructions.

For more information go to  https://www.tidyseas.org/upcoming-events.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

