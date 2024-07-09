One-lane traffic expected for Hollister Ave. in Old Town Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – Striping scheduled for July 11 will cause one-lane traffic during overnight hours at Hollister Ave. in Old Town Goleta.

Below is a press release on the city's newest project:

The striping portion of the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project is scheduled to begin this Thursday, July 11, 2024, during the overnight hours (8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.). Crews will stripe Hollister Avenue from Fairview Avenue to Kinman Avenue from the two-vehicle lane in each direction to one vehicle lane in each direction. If all goes according to schedule, the public can expect to experience the new traffic pattern as soon as Friday morning, July 12th.

Crews will also be striping the new painted median and back-in, angled 90-minute parking along the north side of Hollister Avenue and installing new parking signs. Work is anticipated to be completed next week. As a reminder, Old Town is Open for Business during construction. Please show your support! Public parking is available for free at three designated public parking lots: Community West Bank (corner of Pine Avenue and Hollister Avenue), Orange Avenue Lot, and Carson Street (between Orange Avenue and Fairview Avenue).

When the project is finished, the public can look forward to increased parking spaces. To prepare for the new back-in, angled parking, watch this short video with simple steps on how to reverse, angle park: https://youtu.be/yBpYQpAaNlc.

Schedule and specific activities are subject to change.

During construction, please drive with caution and use alternative routes when possible. Share the road with pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project is part of the City’s largest capital improvement project, Project Connect, which broke ground earlier this year in March 2024.

Once completed, the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project will feature:

One vehicle lane in each direction

Painted median

Dedicated bike lanes in each direction

Back-in, angled 90-minute parking along the north side of Hollister Avenue

Improved pavement

New traffic signals

For additional information or questions, please email Connect@CityofGoleta.org, call 805-690-5116 or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.

About Project Connect

Project Connect is a multi-year project that will enhance pedestrian access and safety, improve road conditions, and build critical linkage throughout Goleta while increasing stormwater flow capacity in San Jose Creek under Hollister Bridge.

The large-scale construction project includes Ekwill Street & Fowler Road Extensions, Hollister Avenue Bridge Replacement Project, two new roundabouts on Hollister Avenue at the Highway 217 interchange, the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project, and San Jose Creek flood control capacity improvements. Project completion is anticipated in 2026 when drivers and pedestrians will have increased east-west access across Old Town Goleta.

The City understands that projects such as this can be inconvenient, and we appreciate your patience.

City of Goleta