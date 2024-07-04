Skip to Content
Caltrans opens one lane of Highway 154 amid current repairs

CalTrans
today at 2:08 pm
Published 2:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One lane of Highway 154 is now open between Painted Cave Road and San Antonio Creek Road with a 24-hour traffic signal not providing one-way traffic control.

This comes amidst repairs being done to the highway that has caused several drivers to find alternate routes and businesses to suffer since last week.

According to CalTrans, the highway remains an active work zone though Highways 101 and 246 remain open at this time.

