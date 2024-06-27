Highway 154 closure impacts residents and businesses

SOLVANG, Calif. -- The highway 154 closure is impacting residents and local businesses who have limited driving access.

As of Monday Caltrans District 5 announced the reopening of the 2nd lane for Highway 101 to ease traffic through the Buellton/Gaviota area.

They will resume a paving project at a later date while addressing the issue on Highway 154 takes priority.

On June 21st Highway 154 was closed due to roadway cracking on all lanes while a crew was out fixing the damages from the winter storms.

People can travel through Highway 101 as an alternate route.

Only residents have access to cross, but the hard closure is between San Antonio Creek Road and Painted Cave Road.

Highway 154 connects thousands of drivers from Santa Barbara to the Santa Ynez valley everyday.

With a major Holiday in the coming week residents and local businesses are concerned this may impact people's 4th of July celebrations.

