YouthWell organization seeking student volunteers this summer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The YouthWell organization of Santa Barbara is currently seeking student volunteers for the summer.

Below is a press release from the organization:

YouthWell is excited to share a comprehensive list of teen volunteer and intern opportunities available at organizations throughout Santa Barbara County this summer and year-round, now accessible on youthwell.org.

Opportunities are available for working with adults, children, the elderly, and animals, both in person and remotely. These span over various cause areas including Advocacy, Animals, Arts & Culture, Children & Youth, Crisis Support, Education, Environment, Mental Health, People with Disabilities, and Development.

When considering volunteering, students should think about preferences for working alone or on a team, the time commitment, and the causes that are most important. Volunteers are encouraged to start small to avoid overcommitting and to seek roles that are a good fit.

Volunteers bring invaluable qualities such as compassion, an open mind, a positive attitude, and a willingness to help wherever needed. These attributes are essential in fostering a supportive and resilient community in Santa Barbara County.

CALL TO ACTION FOR ORGANIZATIONS:

Santa Barbara County organizations are invited to fill out forms to share their volunteer and internship opportunities for youth and families. These opportunities will be showcased on the Volunteer Opportunities and Internship Opportunities pages available at youthwell.org.

Organizations are encouraged to contribute blog posts detailing their volunteer and internship opportunities. Additionally, they are invited to attend YouthWell’s annual virtual Wellness Workshop on November 3, 2024, where 20+ organizations come together to share what they offer in terms of community involvement, volunteering etc.

Register your organization at youthwell.org/category/volunteer/

