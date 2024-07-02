Foster families needed for four-legged friends

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fostering dogs or cats isn’t just needed for the Fourth of July holiday.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is looking for long-term fostering for pets up for adoption.

Long-term means a week or more.

Santa Barbara County's Animal Services Community Outreach Coordinator Esme Medina said those interested can call or visit your local shelter to learn more.

They are open Tuesday through Sunday.

They want to thank existing foster families who often help pets find forever homes.

Medina said Foster failure can be a good thing as the foster family usually decides to keep the pet.

For more information visit https://countyofsb.org