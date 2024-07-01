Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recruiting nurses amid nationwide shortage

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is looking to add nurses in a variety of locations.

The public health team says they are currently hiring more than half a dozen positions across the county.

Nurses in the department say this comes during a time when there is a nurse shortage nationwide.

They say the shortage is also happening statewide and in the county.

Find out more about the jobs available and the impact this recruitment can have on the community today at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on NewsChannel 3.