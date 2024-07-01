Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recruiting nurses amid nationwide shortage

SBCPHD
By
today at 10:51 am
Published 10:23 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is looking to add nurses in a variety of locations.

The public health team says they are currently hiring more than half a dozen positions across the county.

Nurses in the department say this comes during a time when there is a nurse shortage nationwide.

They say the shortage is also happening statewide and in the county.

Find out more about the jobs available and the impact this recruitment can have on the community today at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on NewsChannel 3.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
hiring event
KEYT
nursing shortage
public health
santa barbara county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content