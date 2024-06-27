Doctors seeing more patients with kidney stones due to dehydration in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As temperatures rise, doctors are seeing more patients suffering from kidney stones in Santa Barbara.

Dr. Ron Golan, a urologist at Sansum Clinic now part of Sutter Health, says dehydration caused by summer heat puts people at a higher risk for kidney stones.

Golan believes excessive loss of fluids is thought to be the primary cause of these painful mineral deposits.

“Kidney stones form more often in warmer months. Dehydration leads to increased saturation of minerals and salts within the urine that can lead to the crystallization and subsequent growth of stones,” said Golan.

In an article by Vitals contributor Nicole Young, here are Golan’s tips to prevent the formation of pain-inducing kidney stones: