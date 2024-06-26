Local voters share concerns and predictions ahead of Thursday’s presidential debate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Patty Trento has spent a greater part of her life teaching kids in California.



“ For 25 years, I've watched this system change a lot,” said Trento, who was visiting Santa Barbara from Simi Valley with her husband.



For the Trentos, investing in education is a non-negotiable.



“The most important issue is the kids. It's the future of education,” said Norman Trento.



Others would like to see several key issues addressed in Thursday’s presidential debate.



“The most important thing to me would be women's rights. I think that's my top thing. And then, you know, economic policy and stuff regarding like military,” said Alisa Block, who lives in Santa Barbara.

This will be the first ever debate between a sitting and former president.



“ Trump's a very controversial human being. Like, there's a lot of, you know, like he just got his indictment. And then Biden's like every time you see him on anything, he can barely finish a sentence. Like, I don't know. I don't feel confident in either of the options, but here we are.”



President Biden and former President Trump faced each other back in 2020.



But this time there will be no studio audience, no opening statements, and the candidates’ mics will only be turned on when it’s their turn to speak.



Some are embracing this change and will tune in.



Others say they think the debates have little impact on election results.



“ You want to hear both sides perspectives. But I think it's important if this is like people who are going to be the president, like they should be able to speak in turn when it's like their appropriate time to share,” said Block.



“It's going to be either the worst presidential debate ever or it's going to be the best. It depends. You know, so we'll see,” said Ty Smith, who lives in Santa Barbara.

The 90 minute debate will be the first of 2 planned debates before the November election.