Southbound Highway 101 lanes blocked following semi truck rollover near El Capitan Ranch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Crews are currently responding to a semi truck rollover on Highway 101 near El Capitan Ranch Rd that is blocking both southbound lanes, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The California Highway Patrol online incident log first reported the crash at 4:54 p.m., saying the semi rolled over from the southbound lanes and into the northbound lanes.

CHP reported the driver was seen out of the vehicle, which was blocking both southbound lanes at the time.

Vehicle accident 4:57pm. HWY 101 SB south of El Capitan. 1 male patient, non injured. Both south bound lanes blocked. CHP directing traffic on shoulder to pass. SB Co FD units on scene. pic.twitter.com/auYZQOGxjN — PIO (@PIOSBCFireInfo) June 20, 2024

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.